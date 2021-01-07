WATERTOWN — Two adults and a child weren’t injured after a crash at the intersection of Washington and Winslow streets Thursday morning.
At about 6:40 a.m., city fire and police were dispatched to the intersection where a fender between a Silverado truck, carrying an adult and child, and Hyundai car, carrying an adult, had occurred. Traffic was slowed for roughly an hour before the scene was cleared.
The child was evaluated in an ambulance at the scene. There appeared to be no injuries.
