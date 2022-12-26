CAPE VINCENT — Two adults and three cats were displaced after a Christmas Day fire at 3123 Huff Road in the village, Fire Chief Bill Gould said.
The fire chief said that when crews arrived they found a propane tank on fire next to the house with the fire spreading to the side of the house.
“We were able to get the propane tanks away from the house, but by that time the fire had worked its way up into the roof line, and after that it was just a matter of chasing it and finding out where it went,” he said.
No injuries were reported.
Chief Gould said nothing inside of the house burned, but there is “extensive water and smoke damage.”
According to Jefferson County property records, the building is owned by resident Nicholas R. St. Onge.
The weather made for slippery conditions on the roof as well as ice as when crews started to spray water.
“Once you put water on (the roof) you had a skating rink,” he said.
There was light snow falling during the fire. Chief Gould said the majority of it was blowing snow.
The fire chief said he believes the fire started unintentionally and he also thinks “that it had to do with trying to thaw out a regulator on a propane tank.”
Chief Gould thanked the volunteer firefighters for their efforts, and said that even though he controls and manages the scene, it’s the firefighters who deserve the credit.
“Everybody seems to give the fire chief credit when good things happen, and it’s not the fire chief that makes the good things happen, it’s the people under him,” he said. “They’re the ones making it happen … this house is still standing, their personal belongings are still standing so it’s a save. I didn’t do it, the guys there fighting the fire did it.”
The Cape Vincent Fire Department responded with mutual aid from Three Mile Bay, Chaumont, Clayton and Alexandria Bay departments.
