WATERTOWN — It appears the two adults and three children involved in a crash Wednesday morning on Town Center Drive were not injured.
At about 9:15 a.m., a Jeep SUV with one occupant was traveling north on Town Center Drive when a Chrysler minivan traveling south allegedly failed to yield the right of way, causing the crash, according to the sheriff’s office. The vehicles came to rest in the road running between Bed Bath & Beyond and Panera Bread.
The Jeep sustained heavy front-end damage, while the minivan, with one adult and three children, appeared to sustain minor damage.
No one was taken to a hospital, according to the sheriff’s office.
