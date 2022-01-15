PAMELIA — Two people were airlifted to Syracuse after a truck struck a tree Saturday afternoon.
Shortly before 3 p.m., a truck was traveling southbound on Perch Lake Road, between Keyser Road and County Route 16 in Pamelia, when it lost control on the slippery road and crashed into the tree, according to the sheriff’s office. There were three people inside at the time. Two were airlifted to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, and the third was transported to Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown. The extent of their injuries was unclear. The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Pamelia Fire Department, Evans Mills fire and ambulance and Guilfoyle Ambulance Services.
