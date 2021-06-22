WATERTOWN — The Metro-Jeff Drug Task Force announced Tuesday that it seized nearly $2,000, crack cocaine, heroin and glassine envelopes from an apartment where drugs were allegedly being sold.
Members of the task force executed a search warrant Friday at 550 Coffeen St. Six adults were occupying the apartment at the time.
Investigators seized $1,809, three grams of crack cocaine and roughly one gram of heroin in a knotted wrap. A set of digital scales were seized as well, along with 605 glassine envelopes. The apartment is leased by Genevieve L. Spencer, who was present at the time police arrived.
Two people have been arrested as a result of the investigation.
Ricky L. Jamison Jr., 30, of Syracuse, was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and a violation of New York state parole.
Kyle G. Hanna, 34, of Watertown, was arrested on an active bench warrant out of City Court. They were both being held at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building.
This was a several-week investigation in which information was developed indicating that illegal narcotics were being sold from the apartment. The task force was assisted by city police and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
Additional charges are pending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.