WATERTOWN — A search of an apartment on Wednesday resulted in the seizure of crack cocaine, heroin and cash, as well as the arrest of two people.
At around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday, members of the Metro-Jeff Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at the upper apartment at 355 S. Meadow St., which has been the focus of a drug investigation.
Members entered and found four adults and one child inside. They were all secured without incident. A search allegedly found 1.9 ounces of crack cocaine, roughly one gram of heroin, $4,185 in cash, several sets of digital scales and multiple items of drug paraphernalia. It was all seized.
Kristie L. Perkins, 40, who lives at the apartment, was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Wayne O. Bankasingh Jr., 28, New York City, was also charged with one count of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. They both were arraigned in City Court. Ms. Perkins was released and Mr. Bankasingh was held on $15,000 bail.
The task force was assisted by city police, Jefferson County Child Protective Services and the state Division of Parole. The investigation is ongoing. Additional arrests and charges are pending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.