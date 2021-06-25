By Ben Muir
WATERTOWN — Two bomb threats were apparently made in town locations in the city on Friday, city police said.
At around 11:45 a.m., a phone call was made with someone saying there was a bomb at Planet Fitness on Western Boulevard off Arsenal Street. The gym was evacuated, as well as surrounding businesses, for a few hours as police waited for Fort Drum K-9 bomb detection dogs and their handlers came to search the fitness center. No bombs were found.
Roughly an hour into the Planet Fitness threat, another was made at Skyline Apartments on Mill Street via another phone call. No bombs were found there either.
City police are still investigating the incident.
