ORLEANS — Patrick Normandin, 35, of Shawingan, Quebec, and Alexandre Gelinas, 27, of Grand-Mère Quebec, were arrested by state police on Sunday morning on drug charges.
They were charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance involving cocaine, seventh-degree possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of marijuana.
The two were held at the Metro-Jeff Public Safety Building on $10,000 bail each.
