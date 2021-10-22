WATERTOWN — A two-car crash on Arsenal Street in Watertown shut down one lane of traffic and sent one person to the hospital Friday evening.
The driver of a silver 2016 Hyundai Sonata says he was on his way back home from being with family when a black Jeep Compass rear-ended his car, injuring the driver of the Compass.
He also stated that he was instructed to move his car to the side to try and separate the two cars. However, the Compass wouldn’t move from inside of his trunk.
The driver of the Compass had a laceration below her lip and was going to the hospital due to pain around her ear.
The crash is under investigation.
