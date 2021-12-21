ADAMS — Two people face charges after several businesses were checked in an underage drinking initiative in Adams, Sackets Harbor and Watertown.
The two businesses found not to be in compliance with laws dealing with the sale of alcohol to a person younger than 21 years old were Adams Center Wines and Liquor Store at 13308 North St. and the Stewart’s Shop on Route 11.
As a result, Sheri L. Peer, 51, Theresa, was charged with first-degree unlawfully dealing with a child and prohibitive sale of alcohol to a person under 21 years old for the alleged sale at the North Street business and Sara A. Mustizer, 51, of Adams, faces the same charges for the alleged sale at Stewart’s.
The other dozen businesses that were compliant include 7 Eleven Convenience Store, 13821 Route 3, Sackets Harbor; Dollar General, 17953 County Route 75, Sackets Harbor; Sunoco Gas Station, 19221 Route 11, Watertown; Mercer’s Convenience Store, 21623 Route 232, Watertown; 7 Eleven Convenience Store, 17942 Route 177, Adams Center; Valero Gas Station, 13306 North St., Adams Center; and Kinney’s Drugs, 10923 Route 11, Adams.
Also, Tops Supermarket, 10916 Route 11, Adams: South Jefferson Wine and Liquor, 42 W. Church St., Adams; Mercer’s Convenience, 32 E. Church St., Adams; and Freeway Grocery, 54 W. Church St., Adams.
