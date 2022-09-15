PHILADELPHIA — Two children were injured when a side-by-side vehicle crashed in Philadelphia on Thursday night, Assistant Fire Chief Rodney LaMora Jr. said.
One child was airlifted to a Syracuse hospital, the chief said, while the other child was being taken to the hospital by their father for treatment of injuries.
A sheriff’s deputy at the scene said the injuries were not life threatening. The ages of the children were not disclosed.
The assistant chief said the injured children were not the ones driving.
The Philadelphia Fire Department responded to the scene along with Indian River Ambulance and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
The cause of the crash was not immediately available.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.