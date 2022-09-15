2 children injured in crash of side-by-side vehicle

PHILADELPHIA — Two children were injured when a side-by-side vehicle crashed in Philadelphia on Thursday night, Assistant Fire Chief Rodney LaMora Jr. said.

One child was airlifted to a Syracuse hospital, the chief said, while the other child was being taken to the hospital by their father for treatment of injuries.

