State AG urged to investigate golf club deal

City Council members, from left, Lisa A. Ruggiero; Sarah V. Compo Pierce; Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith; Clifford G. Olney III and Patrick J. Hickey. Watertown Daily Times

 Kara Dry

WATERTOWN — Mayoral candidate Sarah V. Compo Pierce says the state attorney general’s office has received multiple complaints about the deal for the city to purchase the Watertown Golf Club.

Councilwoman Compo Pierce, who’s running for mayor in the November election, said on Tuesday that at least five constituents have contacted the AG’s office about connections between Councilman Cliff G. Olney III and the two developers involved in the deal.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.