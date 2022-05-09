WATERTOWN — Two people died from complications of COVID-19 in Jefferson County during the month of April, according to a report released Monday.
Both of the people who died were unvaccinated, and one had “significant pre-existing conditions,” according to the report. The other did not have any pre-existing conditions.
Jefferson County is found to be at a high level of community transmission, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It was also found that COVID-19 was quantifiable in the wastewater of the city of Watertown, village of Carthage/West Carthage, and Thousand Islands Central School District.
Lewis and St. Lawrence counties also have high levels of community transmission, according to the CDC.
Lewis County updates its numbers daily and reported 26 new cases of COVID-19. Two people are currently hospitalized, and no new deaths were reported.
St. Lawrence County updates its numbers every Monday and Thursday and is reporting 223 new cases since the last count on Thursday. Nineteen people are hospitalized, with one person in the ICU and 11 people admitted for COVID, and three additional deaths dating back to April 28.
