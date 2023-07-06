CAPE VINCENT — Two people were displaced after a fire at 293 Elm St. on Thursday evening in Cape Vincent, Fire Chief Bill Gould said.
When fire crews arrived on scene they found smoke coming from the east side of the building, and the fire was in the attic area of the house.
The fire was called in by a passerby and they kicked the door in to make sure that no one was inside the house, Gould said.
The passerby and Gould both went into the house to get a cat and dog that were living inside the residence out of the building.
The fire chief said they had to cut holes in the roof to put out the fire.
The building has “extensive water damage, holes in the roof, (and) some of the ceilings have fallen in,” the fire chief said.
No injuries were reported and all animals were accounted for.
The excessive heat resulted in the department having to switch out firefighters more frequently, Gould said. Extra water was also made available for the firefighters.
The official cause of the blaze was not immediately available, although Gould said investigators were looking at it as electrical and not suspicious. No one was home when the fire started.
Cape Vincent Fire Department and Ambulance responded along with Three Mile Bay and Clayton fire departments.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.