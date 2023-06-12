ADAMS — A home is a total loss after a fire at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday on 19943 Minkler Road in Rodman.
Updated: June 12, 2023 @ 8:51 pm
ADAMS — A home is a total loss after a fire at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday on 19943 Minkler Road in Rodman.
Rodman Fire Chief Joshua Main said that when fire officials arrived on scene they found the house and garage fully involved.
No injuries were reported, and homeowners were able to escape.
The homeowners were alerted to the fire by smoke detectors and someone who pulled into the driveway and honked their horn.
The structure is a total loss, and two people are displaced.
An outdoor wood boiler is thought to be the cause of the fire, Chief Main said.
According to Jefferson County property records, the property is owned by Vance G. Carpenter, Renee L. Carpenter, Cassandra L.E. Beattie, Candace L.L. Randall and Caitlin L.L. Minnick.
Due to the structure and safety concerns, fire crews used their ladder truck to put out the fire.
The fire did not spread to any other residences.
Rodman, Adams Center, Adams, town of Watertown, Lorraine, Smithville and Rutland fire departments, South Jefferson Rescue Squad, National Grid and Jefferson County fire coordinators and fire investigators responded.
