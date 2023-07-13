THREE MILE BAY — A home is a total loss after a fire at 22744 County Route 57 early Thursday morning.
Fire crews were dispatched to the fire shortly before 3 a.m.
Updated: July 13, 2023 @ 6:22 pm
Three Mile Bay Fire Chief Justin Bourquin said he was the first to arrive on scene. It appeared the fire was in a back room of the building with no smoke conditions on the first floor.
“Once the first attack engine arrived on scene, we got a line off and at that point we didn’t have an established water supply so we put all of our effort onto saving the garage that was right next to the structure,” he said. He said they did this to prevent any additional exposures.
They focused on saving the garage until they had an established water supply, and then they pulled more attack lines and began trying to attack the fire.
However, due to the open floor plan and the way the building was laid out, Bourquin said once the fire came out of the room, the structure became fully engulfed.
The house is deemed a total loss.
The fire chief said they weren’t able to establish a water supply because of how long the response was and how long the driveway was to the residence from the road. The closest water source was at the isthmus at the Department of Environmental Conservation boat launch.
“Being an early morning, 2 a.m. call it is a struggle for any department to get people out the door fast,” he said.
No injuries were reported.
Bourquin said two people were displaced.
The cause is under investigation by Jefferson County Fire Investigators.
According to Jefferson County property records, the owners of the home are Darryl J. Wilson, trustee, Karen E. Guilds, trustee, and Wilson Trust.
Three Mile Bay Fire Department had mutual aid from Chaumont and Cape Vincent fire departments, Town of Clayton Fire District and Town of Brownville Fire District. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Cape Vincent Ambulance also responded.
Staff Writer
