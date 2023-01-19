THREE MILE BAY — Two people were displaced following a fire at 8558 Route 12E Thursday morning, Three Mile Bay Fire Chief Justin Bourquin said.
Chief Bourquin said he was the first to arrive on scene and found heavy smoke and flames near the back and kitchen area of the residence.
No injuries were reported. One cat died in the fire and another cat hasn’t been located, Chief Bourquin said.
The cause is unclear due to extensive damage, but fire officials believe it started in the kitchen.
Jefferson County property records show that residents Eric J. Lapradd and Mary Ellen Lapradd own the home.
Three Mile Bay, Chaumont, Cape Vincent, town of Clayton and town of Brownville fire departments responded along with Cape Vincent Ambulance.
Chief Bourquin thanked the departments for the aid.
“Without them, the outcome would’ve been completely different,” he said.
