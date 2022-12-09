BROWNVILLE — Two firefighters suffered non-life threatening injuries after a structure fire at 23610 Fetterly Road in Brownville early Friday morning, Brownville Fire Chief Ryan McIntosh said.
One of the firefighters went to the hospital with a broken rib from a fall, while the other was being treated at a urgent care for an unspecified injury.
The fire chief said the department was dispatched shortly before 4 a.m. Friday morning and he was the first to arrive on scene.
When Chief McIntosh arrived on scene, he found heavy flames coming from the garage and quickly spreading to the house.
The first fire engine that arrived on scene laid a 5-inch hose across the driveway and the second engine laid over 1,000 feet of 5-inch hose on the hydrant.
The structure is deemed to be a total loss and at least four people were displaced.
Two dogs and a rabbit were able to be saved, while another dog died in the fire.
According to Jefferson County property records, the home is owned by Denesha M. Lane-Parody and Justin M. Parody, both of the affected Fetterly Road address.
Brownville Fire Department responded with mutual aid from Glen Park, Sackets Harbor, Chaumont, North Pole fire departments, Guilfoyle Ambulance, National Grid, and the Red Cross.
Fetterly Road was shut down while fire officials fought the fire, and County Route 53 was reduced to one lane due to the hose being down on the majority of the road.
The cause is currently not known.
