CLAYTON — Two firefighters were treated and released from the hospital after they were injured while fighting an uncontrolled outdoor fire at a residence on Thursday.
The Depauville Fire Department was dispatched to 34926 State Route 12 at around 7 p.m., where a resident had lit a fire outside his home that later got out of control, igniting a tree on fire 100 yards from his house. During the response, two firefighters were injured, said Depauville Fire Chief Lawrence A. Girard. He said they were transported to the hospital and have since been treated and released. Mr. Girard decided not to identify the pair, besides saying they volunteered with his department. It appears the fire was contained quickly.
The state Department of Environmental Conservation, which is handling the aftermath of the fire with the state police, issued a statement on Friday. “The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and New York State Police are investigating the open burn fire in the village of Depauville on Thursday evening,” the statement said. “Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.”
State trooper Jack Keller, a public information officer, did not respond to multiple calls and a voicemail seeking further information.
