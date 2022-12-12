2 firefighters hurt in Friday blaze

RUTLAND — Two firefighters were taken to Samaritan Medical Center after the floor of a home on Route 126 collapsed during a fire early Sunday morning.

The Rutland Volunteer Fire Department said in a news release that the two firefighters were treated and released from the hospital and two other firefighters were evaluated on scene but no treatment was required.

