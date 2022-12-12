RUTLAND — Two firefighters were taken to Samaritan Medical Center after the floor of a home on Route 126 collapsed during a fire early Sunday morning.
The Rutland Volunteer Fire Department said in a news release that the two firefighters were treated and released from the hospital and two other firefighters were evaluated on scene but no treatment was required.
The fire at 26711 Route 126 was called in around 3 a.m. Sunday morning with reports of flames showing from a roof which resulted in Rutland Fire Chief William E. Kalin III immediately requesting a second alarm.
When the fire chief arrived on scene, he found a working fire in the attic above a second-floor room with all occupants out of the structure, and requested mutual aid from the city of Watertown.
The main body of the fire was knocked down within a few minutes after crews from Rutland, town and city of Watertown engaged in what was described as “a rapid aggressive, initial attack on the fire.”
At around 5 a.m., the second floor of the fire room partially collapsed while officials were working on the second floor, which resulted in a mayday call to help the crew involved.
Five minutes later, all firefighters involved were accounted for and the mayday was over, and at 5:13, all firefighters were out of the structure.
A mayday call is described by Chief Kalin as “a distress call.”
Command stopped all interior operations at that time and requested a Gradall from the Rutland Highway Department to help extinguish remaining hotspots.
According to Jefferson County property records, the home is owned by resident Adam G. Smith.
Two people were displaced due to the fire, the fire chief said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Rutland had mutual aid from Felts Mills, West Carthage, Black River, town and city of Watertown, Fort Drum and Rodman fire departments, Carthage and Guilfoyle ambulance, Jefferson County fire investigators, National Grid and the Rutland Highway Department.
