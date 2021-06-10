CARTHAGE — Two fires at the same house on South Mechanic Street in the village this week appear to be connected, fire officials said Thursday.
Firefighters had to battle two fires at 319 S. Mechanic St. on Tuesday and Wednesday. The first was started in the attic and second in the second-floor master bedroom.
On Tuesday, firefighters extinguished the attic fire and checked for any other fire conditions in the home with extensive overhaul and the use of thermal imaging, or heat detecting, equipment. Fire investigators were able to determine the fire started due to overheated wiring.
On Wednesday at about 12:30 a.m., a passerby reported a fire at the same house. The master bedroom, where the fire was at, is located directly below the attic.
It was determined that both fires were related to the super-heated electrical system wiring and overloaded circuits. Fire officials say the wiring in the attic is distributed to the walls in the second-floor bedroom, resulting in the wires smoldering in the bedroom for many hours before it caught fire again. This is despite the heavy overhaul of hot spots.
The cause of the fire is officially determined to be resistive heating in the writing within the home due to excessive current draw on the wiring.
