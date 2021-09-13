WATERTOWN — Two people were taken to a Syracuse hospital Saturday after being injured in a two-vehicle crash on outer Arsenal Street.
State police said a 2021 Hyundai operated by Brenda L. Moore, 58, Watertown, was traveling east on Route 3 at about 2:30 p.m. when she attempted to make a left turn at the highway’s intersection with County Route 202. She failed to yield the right of way to a 1995 Toyota Corolla operated by Mark S. Vandermill, 35, Watertown, who was traveling west on Route 3.
Ms. Moore was taken by helicopter to Upstate Medical University for treatment of internal injuries. Police said Monday that she was listed in stable condition.
Mr. Vandermill was flown to the same hospital, also with internal injuries. He is also in stable condition, according to police.
Troopers said their investigation into the crash is continuing.
