FORT DRUM — Two soldiers suffered cold-exposure injuries after a training exercise this week.
At about 12:50 a.m. Wednesday, two soldiers were flown from Fort Drum to a landing zone at the town of Watertown Fire Department with cold-exposure injuries. A town of Watertown ambulance and Guilfoyle ambulance then took the soldiers to Samaritan Medical Center. The soldiers were later released.
According to a Fort Drum spokesperson, the two soldiers were participating in dismounted movement training as part of the Mountain Peak Exercise in the training area on Fort Drum when they had a medical emergency.
Due to the privacy of the individuals, no further information was provided by the spokesperson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.