CLAYTON — Two people are in serious condition after it appears their vehicle pulled out in front of a pickup truck on Route 12 Monday evening and it was struck head on.
Shortly before 9 p.m., two elderly people traveling in a car were pulling out of the Natali’s Restaurant and Bar, heading toward Clayton. According to state police, the car pulled out in front of a pickup truck heading south and was struck head on.
The two people in the car, who were from Ohio, were airlifted to Upstate University Hospital, Syracuse, and are listed as in serious condition, according to state police.
A woman driving the pickup truck was transported to Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, and is stable.
Troopers are not releasing the identity of the motorists until family members have been notified.
