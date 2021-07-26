ALEXANDRIA BAY – A weekend crash in the village sent two men to the hospital, one via helicopter.
According to state police, at about 3:12 p.m. Saturday, Daniel E. Porter, 62, of Chittenango, was traveling west on Route 12 in the village, when he collided with a vehicle operated by Brandon N. Bosveld, who was traveling the other way. Police did not provide Mr. Bosveld’s age or town of residence.
Police said Mr. Bosveld, driving a 2009 Chevrolet Trailblazer was exiting a parking lot onto the highway as Mr. Porter approached. An uninvolved vehicle in front of Mr. Porter began to turn into the parking lot, and Mr. Porter tried to pass it.
Mr. Porter collided with Mr. Bosveld, sending both cars spinning onto an earthen embankment on the shoulder of the highway.
Mr. Porter was taken to Upstate Medical University, Syracuse, with internal injuries, where he is listed in stable condition. Mr. Bosveld was taken to River Hospital with troopers said were non-life-threatening injuries.
