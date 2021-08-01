LYME — Two Jefferson County residents are in the hospital after a serious ATV crash on Point Peninsula.
According to a news release from Detective Carrie Mangino of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, at about 6:34 p.m. Saturday, Chad Cullen, 45, of Adams and Amanda Proven, 38, of LaFargeville, were both riding on an ATV along South Shore Road near Becker Lane, when the ATV rolled several times, ejecting both people.
Detective Mangino said it appeared the ATV, driven by Mr. Cullen, was travelling at a high speed and failed to negotiate a curve in the road. Neither Mr. Cullen or his passenger, Ms. Proven, were wearing helmets.
Both were taken by Lifenet and Mercy Flight helicopters to Upstate Medical University in Syracuse due to the severity of their head trauma and other injuries. Alongside sheriff’s deputies, state police, Guilfoyle, Cape Vincent and Three Mile Bay ambulances, as well as the Three Mile Bay fire department assisted at the scene.
Detective Mangino said more information will be released as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.