WATERTOWN — Three incumbent Jefferson County legislators who were facing Republican Party primary challenges Tuesday night retained their party’s support, according to unofficial election results.
Legislator Scott A. Gray, who represents the southeast side of the city of Watertown in District 13, won Tuesday night with 156 votes against his challenger Timothy J. Babcock’s 117 votes.
At an election night party at Pete’s Trattoria in the city, Mr. Gray celebrated his victory with local party leaders and fellow legislators, but said he didn’t take his victory for granted.
“I wouldn’t have been surprised either way tonight,” he said.
Mr. Gray said it was difficult to run a primary campaign after more than a year of extra responsibilities in his position as chairman of the county Board of Legislators, which he said became more than a full-time job during the COVID-19 pandemic and put him in an especially visible position in county government.
Mr. Gray said he’s proud of the job he’s done as county chairman and would be honored to serve in the role again. The chairman is selected by the county Board of Legislators themselves in January every four years.
Mr. Gray has no other challenger for his seat as a legislator, so Tuesday’s election guaranteed Mr. Gray will keep his seat.
In Legislative District 7, which covers the town of Champion and part of Fort Drum, Legislator John D. Peck faced a challenge from town of Champion Councilman Matthew T. Gump for both the Republican and Conservative Party parties. As of Tuesday night, the results of Mr. Peck’s race were not finalized.
According to the Jefferson County Board of Elections website, Mr. Peck had 149 votes to Mr. Gump’s 142 in the Republican Party race.
There are 17 absentee ballots uncounted from that race; to close the gap and outpace Mr. Peck, Mr. Gump would need 76% of those ballots to fall in his favor.
Mr. Gump clearly won Tuesday night’s Conservative Party primary, with four votes compared to Mr. Peck’s two.
At the election night party, Mr. Peck said he’s confident he’ll maintain his edge in the Republican Party primary.
“I’ve run a good race,” he said.
When asked about the prospects of running a campaign all the way to November’s general election, Mr. Peck said he’s happy to stay in touch with voters and reach out to make connections with those he may have missed at first.
In Legislative District 3, incumbent Legislator Philip N. Reed Sr. won against primary challenger Gene-Paul Brennan with 459 votes to Mr. Brennan’s 303 votes. The District 3 race was by far the most active of the county races Tuesday night, with more than 764 votes cast.
In Lewis County, incumbent District 7 Legislator Gregory M. Kulzer was defeated by village of Turin Mayor Joshua P. Leviker, according to unofficial results. Mr. Leviker received 83 votes to Mr. Kulzer’s 68 votes in the race to represent the towns of Martinsburg and Turin. Mr. Leviker also won the Conservative Party primary 4-1.
Incumbent District 5 Legislator Richard A. Chartrand defeated challenger Erik J. Griffin 54-18 to represent the village of Lowville, while in District 10, Jeffrey G. Nellenback defeated Lawrence Hoffert 31-13 to represent the towns of Lewis and Leyden. Mr. Nellenbeck also won the Conservative Party primary 2-1.
