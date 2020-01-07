EVANS MILLS — Two teens were killed in a crash early Tuesday morning after the driver of the vehicle lost control and struck a tree in the town of LeRay.
17-year-old Lexie M. Morgan and 16-year-old Gabriel M. Otero, both students at Indian River Central High School, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to state police.
Police said that at around 12:06 a.m., a 2007 Cadillac CTS was traveling south on County Route 18 when the driver lost control, went off the roadway, lost control and struck a tree. Two passengers, Miss Morgan and Mr. Otero, were found ejected from the vehicle.
Kenneth J. Perez, 19, and Christina McKeown, 22, were found inside the vehicle. They were transported to Upstate Medical University, Syracuse, with non-life threatening injuries.
Evans Mills Fire Department Chief Joel Hall said his department was on scene for nearly 11 hours, shutting down the road and controlling traffic. Other first responders were Evans Mills ambulance, Guilfoyle ambulance, Indian River ambulance, Pamelia fire and the sheriff’s office.
Indian River High School Principal Brian A. Moore posted a Facebook message stating that the Indian River Crisis Team is present at the school Tuesday, along with school and district administration, to help students and staff cope with news of the students’ deaths.
He wrote that counselors and other support staff will continue to be available for students, teachers and families. Anyone in need of assistance, have any questions or wish to express concerns may contact the school at (315) 642-3427.
The investigation into the accident is ongoing.
