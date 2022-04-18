ALEXANDRIA BAY — Two people were transported to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries after a car collided with a deer on Route 12 near Alexandria Bay, Alexandria Bay Fire Chief David VanBrocklin said.
Traffic was reduced to one lane on Route 12 while officials worked to clear the scene.
Alexandria Bay Fire Department responded along with Redwood Fire Department.
