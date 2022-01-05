BELLEVILLE — A vehicle crashed into a pole shortly after 3 p.m. on Allard Road Wednesday, sending two people to the hospital with injuries.
The extent of the injuries is not yet known.
One lane of traffic was shut down on Allard Road while officials worked to clear the scene, Belleville Fire Chief Devon Shelmidine said.
The damage to the vehicle was not disclosed.
Belleville Fire Department, Ellisburg Fire Department, South Jefferson Rescue Squad, Town of Watertown Ambulance, state police, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and National Grid all responded.
