ADAMS — A man and woman were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries following an ATV crash on Spring Street near County Route 97 Monday evening.
Adams Assistant Fire Chief Allen W. Mullin said that he heard, but did not witness himself, that the man was unconscious at one time. Both people were conscious when the fire department arrived on scene.
Speed appeared to be the cause of the crash.
The crash occurred on a seasonal road, which made it difficult to get emergency vehicles there.
“It’s tight down there,” Chief Mullin said. “You can’t pass two vehicles at the same time, there’s a couple spots you can.”
Spring Street was shut down for a period of time so officials could clear the scene.
Adams Fire Department had mutual aid from the Rodman and Lorraine fire departments as well as South Jefferson Rescue Squad and Town of Watertown Ambulance.
