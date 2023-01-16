WATERTOWN — Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash on the corner of North Massey and Coffeen streets Monday afternoon, city police Lt. Jason Badalato said.
He said the preliminary investigation indicates that a vehicle traveling north ran a red light and collided with a vehicle that was traveling west through the intersection.
The two people injured were in the vehicle traveling west. The driver was taken to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse, and a passenger was taken to Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown. The injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
There were no reported injuries to the northbound operator, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle.
A portion of North Massey Street, at the corner of Coffeen Street down to West Main Street, was closed to traffic while officials worked to clear the scene.
The road has since reopened.
City police were on scene along with the city fire department and Guilfoyle Ambulance.
