EVANS MILLS — One driver suffered serious injury and another suffered minor injury in a two-vehicle accident at 1:57 p.m. Monday on Route 11 close to where it intersects with Martin Road.
Evans Mills firefighter John Russell said the driver that suffered major injury was trapped inside his vehicle. Ambulances transported both drivers, the only two people involved in the accident, to Samaritan Medical Center. Mr. Russell said one was transported by Evans Mills Ambulance with advance life support from Fort Drum, while another was transported by Guilfoyle Ambulance Services.
Mr. Russell said he did not know the cause of the accident.
“They brought in a team from state troopers to investigate,” Mr. Russell said. “There was significant damage to both vehicles.”
Firefighters from the towns of Pamelia and Philadelphia closed portion of Route 11 between Waddingham Road and Route 26 for a couple of hours for the Evans Mills Fire Department. The Fort Drum Fire Department also provided assistance at the scene.
The season’s first accumulation of snow caused several accidents Monday, a Jefferson County 911 dispatcher said.
“This is the only accident we had today,” Mr. Russell said Monday evening.
There was another one on 202, north of Sams Club.
