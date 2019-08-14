WATERTOWN — A head-on collision on outer Bradley Street near Interstate 81 resulted in at least two injuries Wednesday.
Glen Park Fire Chief Ralph Skinner said Guilfoyle Ambulance Services transported both individuals, who he believed were the drivers, to Samaritan Medical Center for treatment. Mr. Skinner said he was unaware of which direction the drivers were travelling, whether there were any passengers or other details about the accident, which was reported at about 2:45 p.m.
“As far as I know, It was just the two drivers,” he said.
State and Glen Park police also responded to the incident.
