WATERTOWN — At least two people were injured in a multi-car crash Thursday night near the Price Chopper Plaza.
Power was disrupted along the eastern corridor of Arsenal Street between the Price Chopper Plaza and Interstate 81. According to emergency dispatch reports, the Jaws of Life were also requested.
At about 10:45 p.m. police had begun taping off the area.
No additional information was available at press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.