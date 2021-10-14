At least two people injured in Arsenal Street wreck

City of Watertown firefighters respond to a multi-vehicle crash Thursday evening on Arsenal Street. At least two people were taken to the hospital as a result of the crash. Jonathon Wheeler/Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — At least two people were injured in a multi-car crash Thursday night near the Price Chopper Plaza.

Power was disrupted along the eastern corridor of Arsenal Street between the Price Chopper Plaza and Interstate 81. According to emergency dispatch reports, the Jaws of Life were also requested.

At about 10:45 p.m. police had begun taping off the area.

No additional information was available at press time.

