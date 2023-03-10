WATERTOWN — Two people were injured around 8:15 Friday morning in a two-vehicle crash in the 1800 block of Olmstead Drive in Watertown, Lt. Jason Badalato said.
A 2009 Toyota sedan being operated by a 27-year-old woman and 2007 Toyota pickup was being operated by a 44-year-old man.
The man was taken to Samaritan Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries, and the woman was airlifted to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse, police said. The extent of the woman’s injuries was not provided.
The woman was extracted from the vehicle by the city fire department.
Guilfoyle Ambulance also responded to the scene.
Lt. Badalato said the cause of the crash is under investigation.
