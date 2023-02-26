WATERTOWN — Two people suffered gunshot wounds in a shooting inside an Arsenal Street pool hall early Sunday, according to Watertown Police Sgt. Joseph A. Giaquinto.
Sgt. Giaquinto said city police responded to the area of Sip N Cue, 300 Arsenal St., near the intersection with Massey Street, after reports of a man with a gunshot wound. He said the man was taken to Samaritan Medical Center before being transferred to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse. Sgt. Giaquinto said the man was in critical, but stable condition Sunday afternoon.
