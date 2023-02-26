WATERTOWN – Two people are injured following an alleged shooting inside Sip N Cue in Watertown early Sunday morning, according to Watertown Police Sgt. Joseph A. Giaquinto.
Sgt. Giaquinto said city police responded to the area after reports of a man with a gunshot wound. He said the man was transferred to Samaritan Medical Center before being transferred to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse. Sgt. Giaquinto said the man is in critical, but stable condition.
During the investigation, police say they found that another male had been hit. He was also transferred to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse. Police say he is in “alert and stable condition.”
No arrests have been made at this point, Sgt. Giaquinto said, but police are following leads.
Sgt. Giaquinto said at this time the incident does not appear to have been random.
Watertown police are asking anyone with knowledge of the incident to contact the department at 315-786-2601.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.