LAFARGEVILLE — State police are investigating a one-vehicle crash on Woodard Road at the intersection with Tubilino Road in the town of Orleans in which two people were injured.
Police say a 2012 Volkswagen Jetta was being operated by Rylan J. Davidson, 18, of LaFargeville, and traveling south on Woodard Road when he drove off the roadway and struck a large tree.
Mr. Davidson was transported by the Thousand Island Rescue Squad Ambulance to Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, with internal injuries and a shattered left femur.
Police also say 21-year-old Jeron L. Scott, of Clayton, was also transported by TIERS Ambulance to Samaritan Medical Center. He was then airlifted by LifeNet to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse where he is listed in critical condition.
Troopers were assisted on scene by the LaFargeville Fire Department.
They say the investigation is continuing.
