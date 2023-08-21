ALEXANDRIA BAY — Two people were injured, with one having to be flown to Syracuse after a two-vehicle crash in front of the Thousand Island Bait Store on Sunday.
When fire crews arrived on scene, they found one vehicle on its side and another vehicle blocking the southern lane of traffic, Fisher’s Landing Fire Chief Michael Cantatore said.
Cantatore said there were two elderly victims trapped in the vehicle that was on its side.
As soon as fire crews arrived on scene, they started working to free the trapped people using the Jaws of Life.
Cantatore said they were able to get one victim out without cutting the vehicle, but for the second victim, crews had to cut the vehicle.
One patient was transported to River Hospital while another was flown to Syracuse for treatment of injuries.
The exact extent of the injuries is unknown, but Cantatore said that both of the victims were coherent, awake, and speaking with fire crews.
The cause is under investigation.
Fisher’s Landing Fire Department responded with mutual aid from Lafargeville, Wellesley Island, Town of Clayton, Alexandria Bay fire departments, Thousand Island Rescue Squad, state police, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, and Border Patrol.
Having that support from neighboring departments is “awesome” Cantatore said.
“It’s just awesome to know that this brotherhood is there to utilize,” he said.
