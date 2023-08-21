Soldier injured while training

ALEXANDRIA BAY — Two people were injured, with one having to be flown to Syracuse after a two-vehicle crash in front of the Thousand Island Bait Store on Sunday.

When fire crews arrived on scene, they found one vehicle on its side and another vehicle blocking the southern lane of traffic, Fisher’s Landing Fire Chief Michael Cantatore said.

