EVANS MILLS — Two people were injured in a three-vehicle crash on Route 11 near Peck Street on Thursday afternoon, Evans Mills Assistant Fire Chief John Russell said.
The fire chief said that when fire officials arrived, they found three vehicles with “significant damage” with two in the southbound lane, and one in the northbound lane.
One person was airlifted to Syracuse and the other was taken to Carthage Area Hospital.
Chief Russell said that when the patient was being airlifted, they were “semi-conscious.”
As of 5:15 p.m. Thursday, the injuries are not thought to be life-threatening, the fire chief said.
The patient airlifted to Syracuse is a soldier, according to the fire chief.
A few soldiers were walking around near the crash, and Chief Russell said a couple of the soldiers stopped by the crash to assist, and at least one soldier on scene knew the injured soldier.
Evans Mills Fire Department responded with mutual aid from Pamelia and Philadelphia fire departments, Evans Mills Ambulance, Guilfoyle Ambulance and state police.
The cause of the crash was not immediately available.
