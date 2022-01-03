WATERTOWN — Two people were injured when a vehicle collided with a pole before crashing into another vehicle shortly before 3 p.m. Monday on West Main Street in Watertown.
According to Watertown City Fire Department Capt. Eric Hoselton, two people were taken to Samaritan Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
Traffic was able to continue to flow while officials worked to clean up the scene underneath the traffic light that connects West Main and Bradley streets.
Both vehicles were towed away from the scene with extensive damage, Capt. Hoselton said.
In addition to the city fire department, Guilfoyle Ambulance Service, city police and Department of Public Works employees and National Grid workers all responded to the scene.
