WATERTOWN — Two juveniles were believed to be injured following a two-vehicle crash on Route 126 in the town of Watertown Wednesday afternoon, according to a town of Watertown fire official.
They said the two juveniles were taken to Samaritan Medical Center for their injuries. The extent of the injuries was not clear.
One vehicle was towed away while the other vehicle had damage to the rear.
The cause of the crash was not available Wedesday.
Town of Watertown fire and ambulance personnel responded to the scene with state police, Black River police and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.