Minors injured in collision on Route 126

A New York State Trooper vehicle is parked behind a vehicle that appeared to be involved in a two-vehicle crash on Route 126 in Watertown Wednesday afternoon. Two juveniles were believed to be injured and taken to Samaritan Medical Center. Jonathon Wheeler/Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — Two juveniles were believed to be injured following a two-vehicle crash on Route 126 in the town of Watertown Wednesday afternoon, according to a town of Watertown fire official.

They said the two juveniles were taken to Samaritan Medical Center for their injuries. The extent of the injuries was not clear.

