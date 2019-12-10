FORT DRUM — Senators Charles E. Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand announced Tuesday that two sorely needed and long-sought projects at Fort Drum cleared a major hurdle towards securing federal funding.
The funding includes $21 million to fully renovate the Fort Drum railhead and $23 million for a new unmanned aerial vehicle hangar.
The senators said the funding will come from the Senate’s 2020 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) legislation.
Both projects have already passed the House, but will require approval from the full Senate before funding is finalized.
The legislation has just been finalized and is expected to pass early next week.
The railhead project will improve Fort Drum’s readiness for its missions, the two senators said.
Fort Drum’s current railhead is limited by spatial constraints which makes it challenging to support operations during the harsh winter months. The new hangar will house and properly service new Tactical Unmanned Aerial Vehicles.
The senators vowed to fight for full funding for the projects during the appropriations process. They sent a letter pressing for full funding for the two projects.
Sen. Schumer directly advocated for new railhead funding with senior Army officials after Fort Drum leadership expressed that it was their top priority. Prior to Sen. Schumer’s intervention, funding for a new railhead was not included in initial budget requests.
“Fort Drum is both a major asset to the Department of Defense and woven into the very fabric of the North County. I will do all in my power to fight to secure full funding for these desperately-needed projects,” he said. “And building a new UAV hangar will be a crucial new asset to enhance Fort Drum’s capabilities in this vital field.”
Sen. Gillibrand, who recently visited 10th Mountain troops in Afghanistan for Thanksgiving, said both projects will help Fort Drum.
“The railhead project is critical to the 10th Mountain Division’s mission, and its completion will help make sure that our troops are prepared when called to duty,” she said. “The completion of the hangar project will help expand Fort Drum’s capacity to train additional personnel for critical national security missions.”
Fort Drum has limited capability in place to simultaneously load and unload trains for mobilization, so multiple missions must be staggered and delayed. Loading trains for deployment often forces Fort Drum to hold inbound trains miles away in the town of Watertown’s rail yard, which increases costs.
The current railhead also has limited capacity for storage and harsh winter conditions often restrict operations. The railhead project will fix many of the operational and safety constraints currently experienced by the installation.
The new railhead would improve loading operations by building 1.2 miles of new railroad loading tracks. The project also includes new ramps, a side loading area, protection measures from weather, improved lighting and a new Alert Holding Area, equipped with a cargo inspection building.
The senators said that these measures would greatly benefit Fort Drum’s loading capacity, ensuring that the base could meet all of its deployment requirements.
The new $23 million UAV hangar project would address this issue by constructing a new maintenance hangar for the platoons, something that Fort Drum is currently incapable of doing now.
It also includes new airfield pavements, a new takeoff area and other improvements.
I assume we have UAVs here for training purposes? Because there aren't many terrorists in this area.
