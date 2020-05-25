WATERTOWN — Two men were arrested Saturday after they allegedly stole an ATV from a garage in the town of Watertown.
Anthony S. Bidwell, 25, of 222 Academy St., Upper Apt., was arrested Saturday at 11:20 a.m. by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Mr. Bidwell was charged with fourth degree criminal possession of stolen property, third degree burglary and third degree grand larceny.
Mr. Bidwell was held without bail and will reappear before the Town of Watertown Court on May 28.
Zachariah W. Ostrom, 29, of 23151 Mehaffy Lane, LeRay, was arrested with Mr. Bidwell on Saturday at 11:20 a.m. by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Mr. Ostrom was charged with fourth degree criminal possession of stolen property, third degree burglary and third degree grand larceny.
The sheriff’s office alleges that Mr. Ostrom and Mr. Bidwell broke into a garage on Swan Road in the town of Watertown and stole a 2019 Polaris ATV.
Both men were also in possession of a 1992 Jeep Comanche, reported stolen from Lowville by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office earlier Saturday.
Mr. Ostrom was released on his own recognizance.
Mr. Bidwell was then charged with first degree knowingly introducing dangerous contraband into prison and seventh degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. The sheriff’s office says that after arresting Mr. Bidwell, they found during a strip search that he had concealed in his underwear a small bag of a crystal substance that tested positive for methamphetamine or ecstasy.
Mr. Bidwell was given an appearance ticket for the Watertown City Court on June 10 for that charge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.