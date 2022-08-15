LAFARGEVILLE — Two local men were hospitalized Saturday morning, one with critical injuries, after a vehicle crashed into their Amish buggy and a horse.
According to state police, Troy J. Weaver, 29, of LaFargeville, was traveling south on County Route 15 at about 6:33 a.m. Saturday, as a horse and buggy operated by Samuel A. Hosteler, 39, of LaFargeville, also traveled south.
State police said Mr. Weaver, driving a 2017 Ford Edge SUV, crested a hill on the highway and struck the rear of Mr. Hosteler’s buggy.
Mr. Weaver was uninjured in the crash, but Mr. Hosteler and his 21-year-old passenger, Mose Hosteler, were both ejected from their buggy.
The elder Mr. Hosteler was taken by ambulance to Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, then to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse with a severe spinal cord injury, where police said he was listed in critical condition on Sunday. The younger Mr. Hosteler was taken to Samaritan and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Their horse was killed in the crash.
Mr. Weaver was ticketed by state police for failure to use due care when approaching a horse, a traffic violation.
Police continue to investigate the incident.
