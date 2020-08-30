THERESA — Only two months after breaking several bones — including his femur — in a construction accident, Theresa’s Lee Trickey married the woman he has been with for 13 years.
About 70 people came out to Mr. Trickey and Lynndsey Anson’s wedding on Saturday, but so many more have donated their time over the tumultuous last six months the couple has had.
Overlooking the wedding ceremony was a partially built home. It had been Mr. Tickey and Ms. Anson’s before it burned to the ground in November. Then, less than seven months later, Mr. Trickey was working with a crew at Black River Plumbing, Heating & AC in Black River on June 24. He was setting trusses on a day the winds were gusting. At one point, a truss fell and Mr. Trickey fell around 50 feet to the ground before being buried by the rest of the trusses. Mr. Trickey collapsed his lung and broke his femur, two spots in his back, multiple ribs on both sides, pelvis, sternum and hip. His then-fiance, Ms. Anson, was unsure if he would live after he was airlifted to Syracuse.
After several surgeries, Mr. Trickey started recovering. In the hospital, he told Ms. Anson, after a brush with death, he wanted to marry her.
She, with the help of close friends, followed through. The rain held off long enough on Saturday for the ceremony to end before it started pouring. Mr. Trickey used a cane to get down the aisle, with Ms. Anson supporting him at his side.
George Haas, one of Mr. Trickey’s closest friends and band mate when they toured the area with a group called Ripchord, was at the wedding, DJing, of course for free. Mr. Haas over the months has also donated weeks of his time helping rebuild his friend’s home.
“He’s my best buddy,” Mr. Haas said, “and right now he’s busted. He’ll never be the same, but he’ll overcome anything. That’s Lee.”
Craig Schultz, another close friend, was also at the wedding. Mr. Schultz highlighted Mr. Trickey’s tenacity by saying part of his rehab has included setting wooden posts up around his property and walking from one to the other.
Mr. Schultz remembers when he was in need and Mr. Trickey offered for him to come stay at one of his properties for free.
“I ended up making out alright, but for him to offer — that’s a man. That’s a person,” Mr. Schultz said. “He’s one of the toughest people I know while being one the nicest at the same time.”
Kyrstin Chambers was setting up for the wedding hours before it started, and she had been there helping for months. She and Mr. Trickey grew up together in Theresa, and she considers him family.
“They lost everything in the fire,” she said, “and then the accident happened. So now everybody has pitched in. Anybody who has had time to help them out on the house, they have been there.”
She said hundreds of friends and family have been there to help.
“After all the tragedy, it’s kind of comforting to know all the love that they have supporting them and the love they have for each other to continue to build and work hard at it,” she added.
The overwhelming amount of support is reflective of the people Mr. Trickey and Ms. Anson are, Ms. Chambers said.
“They’ve been very blessed that they’ve had such good family and friends who came together to make it happen,” she said. “He’s an outstanding citizen and he’s there for people when they need it, and we’ve all tried to do the same for him.”
