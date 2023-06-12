WATERTOWN — A Felts Mills man and a Cape Vincent man were arrested after the Metro-Jefferson Drug Task Force seized drugs, gun magazines, and over $3,000 from a town of Rutland residence.

Larry J. Lacey Jr., 54, from Route 3 in Felts Mills, and Ronald A. Murphy, 39, of Cape Vincent, were charged with second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

