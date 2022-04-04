WATERTOWN — Two north country men who had never met before, met each other in person during a job interview at the Villas at Killearn Lakes, an assisted living facility in Tallahassee, Fla.
Peter J. Rizzo moved to Florida from New York in 1980 when he was in seventh grade at St. Anthony’s School because his father, who worked in real estate at the time, had an opportunity in Boca Raton about 50 miles north of Miami.
Mr. Rizzo is the director of finance and operations at the assisted living facility. He was originally working as a financial adviser when people started approaching him saying that the care that they had been receiving was “horrible.” He then went to these facilities and said that “they weren’t too far off.”
He then began talking to a friend in California about his father, who had dementia, and was forced to bring his father home to take care of him. He said that he was “spooked” by the assisted living facilities that he had heard about. His friend then told him about an assisted living facility he had invested in, where instead of a traditional three- or four-story building, people lived in separate houses. This prompted him to think about building his own neighborhood in Florida.
“Something just told me to keep walking with it,” Mr. Rizzo said. “And I made a couple phone calls and said, ‘Hey, I got an idea’ … and all the right people came into place. It took us a long time to get here … It took about nine years to kind of find the right piece of land and raise the money and finally get financing. And we’re here, we built what we call the Villas of Killearn Lakes.”
The Villas house 58 residents but can occupy up to 12 residents in each house. The facility opened right before the pandemic reached the United States.
Mr. Rizzo said much of the business process involved “serendipity,” including how he met Nicholas M. Thomas.
Mr. Thomas, who attended Immaculate Heart Central in Watertown and moved to Tallahassee in 2011, received an email notification that there was a job opening for a chef coach at the Villas, of which he was reluctant to apply to as he didn’t have any experience working at an assisted living facility. He previously worked for Aramark, serving food at Leon County Jail in Tallahassee.
“I was very reluctant to apply because it was a little out of my wheelhouse,” Mr. Thomas said. “I’ve never worked in the assisted living facility, or the elderly retirement community in that setting, so that was a lot different for me.”
As Mr. Thomas was interviewing and meeting with Bobby Massie, the executive director at the Villas, Mr. Rizzo walked in and recognized the accent.
“I’m never quite sure if it’s a Minnesota person or maybe upstate New York,” Mr. Rizzo said.
He asked Mr. Thomas where he was from, to which Mr. Thomas replied “Watertown, New York.” Mr. Rizzo took Mr. Thomas into his office to show him a picture he has of Public Square from 1912, to which Mr. Thomas said, “That’s downtown Watertown!”
“Obviously I haven’t come to a job interview and all of a sudden he’s somebody that’s from my hometown, that went to school with my uncle and played baseball with him and you know, knows my parents,” Mr. Thomas said. “It’s crazy. He calls it serendipity, and that’s great. It’s exactly what it is.”
Mr. Thomas and Mr. Rizzo have fond memories of living in the north country, both of them pointing out skiing.
“I love skiing, and I miss that part of it,” Mr. Thomas said.
“When I grew up in Watertown in the late ’70s, it was a time where mom would drop us off at Dry Hill, and we would ski until they turned the lights off,” Mr. Rizzo said. “And it’s the one thing my boys aren’t experiencing is the ability just to be kind of dropped off in a safe place, you know, doing what you love with your buddies.”
Mr. Thomas said he still has family in New York, including his mother, who works at a restaurant in Watertown.
Mr. Thomas, as chef coach, is responsible for overseeing all aspects of the food operations.
“My biggest focus is menu planning for the elders and making sure that the menus, the food I put out there is to their liking,” he said. “I can make a simple menu and they, more often than not, 75% of the time, a villa’s running something different because the elders at that particular time want something else.”
Mr. Thomas will train the care partners by giving them guidance, and even by trying to give them some energy.
“They got a lot on their plate,” Mr. Thomas said. “I try to make it as simple as possible without sacrificing the quality.”
Mr. Rizzo said that Mr. Thomas has fit right in.
“Nick’s great,” he said. “He fits right in, and he manages all the food, but he’s also like our chef.”
